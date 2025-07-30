The Yemeni people—who themselves have endured bitterness, injustice, and aggression—stand without hesitation behind the resistance and Gaza with all their might, driven by the conviction that Palestine is the ummah’s foremost cause, and its struggle is our own.

Solidarity Rally at Sa‘ada University: A Clear, Unwavering Message

Under the slogan “With Our Armed Forces… We Will Not Let Gaza Starve to Death,” Sa‘ada University and the University Student Forum held a massive solidarity rally today. The event affirmed total support for the Palestinian people in their ordeal and backed the Yemeni Armed Forces’ special operations against the Zionist enemy.

Participants included academics, students, and university officials—among them Dr. Hassan Ma‘wadh, Vice President for Student Affairs—who emphasized that this stance is not mere solidarity but a deeply principled position reflecting Yemen’s unwavering belief in the Palestinian cause. University Secretary‑General ‘Alawi Kabbas added that solidarity with Gaza extends Yemen’s steadfast support for the ummah’s major causes, chief among them the Palestinian struggle. “Yemen will remain on the side of the resistance,” he declared, “because it is our only choice in facing tyranny and arrogance.”

September 21 Revolution: The Invincible Force

The September 21 Revolution was more than a political upheaval—it marked a new era of liberation and triumph over oppressive powers that sought to silence the voice of truth. This revolution sent a clear message about the positions the Yemeni people uphold on Arab and Islamic issues, especially concerning Palestine. Today’s events in Gaza recall the same spirit of defiance that Yemenis embraced on September 21, when they vowed to stand firm against foreign aggression and Western dominance. Gaza is not alone, and Yemen refuses to remain a bystander to its suffering.

Aggression on Gaza: A War Crime

As the Zionist onslaught on Gaza continues, Yemeni solidarity actions proliferate across cities. The Sa‘ada University rally strongly condemned the enemy’s crimes against Palestinians—including killing, destruction, and starvation—in blatant violation of human and religious values. This aggression, which targets children, women, and the elderly, exposes a level of brutality the world can no longer ignore. The rally’s statement called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to halt these atrocities, warning that their silence amounts to complicity in a major war crime. It urged all vital forces of the Islamic ummah to act swiftly, pressuring the international community to end the Zionist aggression on Gaza immediately.

Armed Forces: Practical and Ongoing Support

Simultaneously, the Yemeni Armed Forces continue to reinforce their military stance against the Zionist entity—a point underscored in the Sa‘ada University statement, which pledged full support for all Yemeni operations, whether in the Red Sea or on various fronts. These operations, striking at the heart of the Israeli enemy and bolstering the Palestinian resistance, convey Yemen’s message that it will remain strong and united against the common foe.

Yemeni Solidarity with Palestine: Popular and Academic Cohesion

The Sa‘ada rally was one of many across Yemen. In the capital, the leadership and staff of the Supreme Electoral Commission held their own solidarity demonstration, reaffirming their support for Palestine and calling for open access for Yemenis to join the grand liberation effort against the Zionist entity.

Children of Gaza: Unspeakable Suffering

Solidarity extended beyond universities and academic centers into schools nationwide. At Al‑Wahda Secondary School for Girls in Al‑Bayda’, students organized a rally denouncing the brutal crimes against Gaza’s children. They expressed pride in the positions of the Revolutionary Leader, Sayyid ‘Abd al‑Malik Badreddīn al‑Hūthī, who announced escalatory measures against Israel, including closing maritime outlets and imposing additional blockades on the Zionist entity.

An Ongoing Pledge to Support Gaza

What is happening in Gaza is a test of human dignity and a new opportunity for Yemenis to prove they stand at the forefront of the world’s free peoples. The September 21 Revolution restored Yemen’s dignity and freedom—and it cannot remain silent in the face of massacres against Gaza’s women and children. Through their steadfast positions, Yemenis have shown they will not compromise on the ummah’s rights and will continue to support Palestine until ultimate victory is achieved.

Today, Yemen stands on two fronts: resisting external aggression and supporting the Palestinian resistance by confronting global arrogance. This is the path Yemen has chosen—and will follow to the end.