Amid the Zionist Extermination War… The Resistance Continues Targeting Enemy Mechanisms, Inflicting Heavy Field Losses

In an open battle and zero-sum confrontation, Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip continue to pound Zionist enemy fortifications, inflicting severe human and material losses through precision operations against its vehicles and soldiers. These actions are part of the ongoing “Al‑Aqsa Flood” campaign, now in its 663rd day, against a U.S.‑backed machine of Zionist aggression.

Destruction of a Zionist Vehicle in Shujā‘iyya

The al‑Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, in coordination with the Abu ‘Ali Mustafa Brigades of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced a successful joint operation east of the Shujā‘iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. Fighters had pre‑emplaced an anti‑tank device in the infiltration zone, which was accurately detonated on July 8, 2025, as the targeted vehicle passed. The device destroyed the vehicle outright, and returning mujahideen confirmed that its crew suffered fatalities and injuries.

This operation exemplifies the ongoing resistance to Zionist incursions into Gaza’s neighborhoods, where the enemy has repeatedly suffered catastrophic losses and strategic failures since the comprehensive assault began on October 7, 2023.

Three Barrel Bombs Strike Enemy Concentrations in Khan Younis

In another precision action, the al‑Qassam Brigades—Hamas’s military wing—detonated three large barrel bombs around Zionist armoured units in the al‑Batn al‑Samīn area south of Khan Younis. According to the Brigades’ statement, the explosions occurred Monday evening, causing enemy casualties among killed and wounded soldiers. The occupation forces attempted to conceal the operation’s effects by using an armoured excavator to bury the charred vehicles, while helicopters evacuated their dead and wounded.

This strike demonstrated the mujahideen’s high level of battlefield surveillance and their ability to turn enemy movements into carefully laid ambushes, confirming that despite the visible imbalance in firepower, the resistance maintains the initiative on the ground.

Persistent Resistance Strikes Reveal Enemy’s Failure to Occupy Gaza

These heroic operations come amid a savage Zionist onslaught entering its 663rd day—marked by documented war crimes, starvation tactics, and widespread destruction against Gaza’s civilian population, with Washington and other Western capitals complicit through their silence and military support.

Despite employing the latest land, air, and technological warfare systems, the Zionist enemy has failed to secure stable control of any Gaza neighborhood or territory. Meanwhile, resistance factions continue to ignite the contact lines and execute precise strikes that have destabilized the occupation army and inflicted heavy casualties.

Turning Gaza into a Graveyard for Invaders

Since launching Operation Al‑Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have waged an open war on the occupation entity. The initiative is no longer the enemy’s alone; the flames of resistance now chase invaders in every inch they attempt to penetrate.

Charting the Path to Victory in Blood

Faced with extermination, starvation, and destruction inflicted by the U.S.‑supported Zionist enemy, resistance factions have risen to the challenge. They are conducting a legitimate popular and national liberation struggle, securing daily battlefield victories that restore the Palestinian people’s dignity, reaffirm the cause’s presence, and rekindle hope across the ummah.

Recent operations have proven that the enemy will never enjoy security—inside Gaza or beyond—and that the occupation project is doomed so long as rifles continue to resist, the earth gives birth to mujahideen, and truth endures.