Gaza Is Being Slaughtered in Silence… Starvation Devastates Children as the Zionist Enemy Turns Food into a Weapon of Extermination

154 Martyrs to Date… Starvation Kills Children and Women

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today, Wednesday, that seven more civilians were martyred in the past 24 hours due to hunger and severe malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation victims to 154 martyrs, including 89 children—most of whom are infants and newborns—while hospitals are overwhelmed with hundreds of emergency cases of acute malnutrition.

The ministry warned that the famine has reached catastrophic levels that threaten the lives of more than two million people, noting that emergency departments receive daily an increasing number of children and women who have been exhausted by hunger, their bodies reduced to skeletal forms that clearly show the effects of deliberate starvation.

20,000 Children Hospitalized… Dozens of Infants Dying of Hunger

According to Action Against Hunger, approximately 20,000 children in Gaza have been admitted to hospitals due to severe malnutrition, while more than 300,000 children under the age of five and 150,000 pregnant and nursing women urgently require therapeutic supplements. The organizations warned that dozens of infants have died in recent days due to lack of formula, affirming that the famine worsens day by day in the absence of any serious international response and amid escalating complicity in besieging the Strip and choking its inhabitants to death.

Civil Defense: We Are Witnessing a True Catastrophe

In a scene that encapsulates the depth of the catastrophe, Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said, “What is happening in Gaza is a deliberate starvation crime committed against children and women,” adding, “I met a family in Gaza eating dry, hard bread divided among six people, and they told us they had not tasted food in more than 36 hours.”

Bassal confirmed that over 90% of the Strip’s residents are unable to access aid due to bombardment and targeting of waiting queues. He explained that infant formula is completely absent, pregnant women can only feed their children water, and those who possess food are the thieves and mercenaries controlling distribution—sometimes under the supervision of the Zionist enemy or its proxies.

WFP: 75% of Gaza’s Population Facing Emergency Levels of Famine

In its latest report, the World Food Programme warned that “time is running out for Gaza,” noting that one in three people in the Strip “spend entire days without food,” that 75% of the population faces emergency levels of hunger, and that one quarter of residents live in conditions equivalent to full‑fledged famine. The report added that crossings have been completely closed since last March as part of a Zionist plan to impose starvation as a comprehensive weapon of extermination, ignoring all international warnings and shielded by American and European support, which continues to arm the Zionist enemy and provide it with logistical and political backing.

Civil Society Organizations: The Occupation Deceives the World with Phantom Aid Trucks

Civil society organizations in Gaza revealed that the occupation engages in a systematic deception policy by filming the entry of phantom aid trucks while actually preventing them from reaching the devastated areas. The organizations’ statement explained that the trucks are “prevented from passing what are known as the ‘red zones,’” where civilians are targeted by sniper and tank fire when approaching distribution points. The statement affirmed that the media footage of aerial drops or aid deliveries is pure deception, emphasizing the need to allow at least 600 trucks daily to save what can be saved.

Starvation Victims Exceed One Thousand

Continuing its systematic crimes, two civilians were martyred and dozens injured on Wednesday while waiting for aid near the Nitsarim axis in central Gaza. The number of “starvation martyrs” rose to 1,179, with more than 7,957 wounded since the start of the aggression. Now on the 663rd day of the genocide, famine and slow death intensify amid total UN impotence and deliberate disregard of International Court of Justice orders to halt the crimes. The death toll has surpassed 60,000 martyrs, including tens of thousands of children, with over 11,000 missing and widespread destruction erasing entire cities from the map.

Slow Death as a Weapon of War

The Zionist enemy uses the policy of starvation as a cold weapon of extermination, choking Palestinian life and turning a loaf of bread into a daily battle for starving families amid bombing and destruction. With the deliberate targeting of hospitals and the prohibition of medicine and formula, Gaza has become an open theater of a major humanitarian crime committed before the world’s eyes. While Western leaders speak of “humanitarian concern,” they continue to finance and supply the criminal entity with weapons, political support, and international cover. Aid has become a “hostage” in the hands of the Zionist enemy, which uses it as a tool of blackmail and control—opening crossings when it pleases and bombing those waiting at them whenever it desires.

Gaza Is Starving… Yet It Exposes the World and Resists

What is happening in Gaza today is not merely a humanitarian crisis, but an organized extermination carried out by the Zionist enemy with American support and shameful international silence, making children the fuel for a unique war of hunger in the modern era. Although death surrounds them from all sides, the people of Gaza continue to resist, revealing the brutality of this Zionist entity that claims civilization while practicing the most primitive and bloodiest forms of killing. The famine in Gaza has become a stain on the face of humanity and further proof of the enemy entity’s savagery and the international community’s failure to protect the most basic principles of life.