Armed Forces target Lod Airport in occupied Jaffa area with hypersonic missile

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport in the occupied Yaffa region using a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, causing millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.

Yemen, with its people, leadership, and army, continues its operations in support of the oppressed and starving among our brotherly Palestinian people, in support of their steadfast resistance, and in bolstering their steadfastness as they face this siege and aggression alone, without support or assistance.

Your brothers in Yemen, your people in Yemen, your comrades in Yemen, are with you and by your side, and we will do everything in our power to fulfill our duty towards you: the duty of religion, the duty of Arabism, and the duty of humanity.

We have complete confidence in Allah’s help, victory, and support.

Our operations will continue until the siege is lifted and the aggression against Gaza stops.