West Bank sees 15 resisting acts in Last 24 Hours

The Palestinian Information Center (Mu’ti) recorded 15 acts of resistance in the West Bank over the past 24 hours.

In a report received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) on Tuesday, the Center explained that the incidents included an IED (improvised explosive device) attack, five acts of damage to settler vehicles, one act of repelling settlers, six incidents of clashes involving stone-throwing, and three demonstrations.

The operations took place in Jenin, Ramallah, Jericho, Nablus, and Hebron. The report highlighted notable operations, including the targeting of Israeli occupation forces with an IED in Wadi Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, and resistance to settlers involving stone-throwing near the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, which resulted in damage to five settler vehicles.