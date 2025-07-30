Venezuelan President: Iranian people gave lesson to world in confronting Zionist aggression

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro affirmed on Wednesday that the Iranian people have written a bright page in history with their steadfastness and have given a lesson to the world in confronting Israeli and American aggression.

Maduro said during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “The Iranian people have demonstrated their ability to defend their right to life and peace, and in this battle, they have shattered the myth of the Zionists,” according to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

For his part, Pezeshkian criticized the United States for its “irresponsible behavior that paved the way for Zionist aggression.”

Pezeshkian said: “Our preference has always been peace and dialogue, but America, with its irresponsible actions and betrayal of the diplomatic path, paved the way for Zionist aggression.”