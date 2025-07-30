Qassam Brigades: Three barrel bombs detonated in Zionist enemy vehicle hangars in Khan Yunis

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Wednesday the detonation of three barrel bombs in Zionist enemy vehicle hangars south of the Batn al-Sameen area, south of Khan Yunis.

The Brigades said in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba): “On Monday evening, Qassam fighters were able to detonate three barrel bombs inside an enemy vehicle hangar south of the Batn al-Sameen area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

It explained that enemy soldiers were killed and wounded.