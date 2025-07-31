Canada to Recognize Palestinian State at UN General Assembly

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September. Carney stated that this shift in Ottawa’s stance is a necessity to salvage the two-state solution.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Carney explained that Canada will take this step following the lead of France and Britain, both of whom recently announced the same intention at the same international forum.

The Canadian Prime Minister added that his country is working with its partners to make the two-state solution viable, warning that the chances of achieving this are gradually diminishing. Carney also criticized the Israeli occupation government’s negligence and its “allowing a catastrophe to occur in Gaza.”