Meloni Pressures Netanyahu for Gaza Aid, Hostilities Halt

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded “full and unimpeded” humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening.

Meloni’s office stated on Thursday that the Italian Prime Minister “stressed to her Israeli counterpart the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, given the unbearable and unjustifiable situation in Gaza.”

The statement added that “the conversation also provided an opportunity to reiterate the necessity of ensuring full and unimpeded humanitarian aid access to the civilian population.”

It was further explained that “thanks to Italy’s commitment, an additional 50 Palestinian civilians will be received, and aid will be delivered to the population in Gaza.”

Last week, Meloni described the situation in Gaza as unacceptable, asserting that “no military action can justify such a situation.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated on Wednesday that the conditions for delivering aid to Gaza are “far from sufficient” to meet the enormous needs of the desperate and hungry population in the Strip.