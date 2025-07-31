FM Condemns Saudi Arabia At UN Over Targeting Yemeni Civilians

The Yemeni Foreign Minister, Jamal Amer, on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations and the UN Security Council, condemning a “horrific crime” of Saudi border guards against Yemenis.

According to the complaint, this awful crime resulted in the death of three Yemeni citizens and left others with severe injuries, some from direct burns caused by fire, after their arrest in Jizan.

Amer stated that the victims, from Saada province, were subjected to “humiliating and inhumane torture,” emphasizing that this incident is not isolated but part of a recurring pattern of violations. He noted that international human rights organizations have previously condemned such crimes.

The foreign minister warned that the escalation of these crimes threatens to undermine peace efforts between Sana’a and Riyadh, which aim to end a decade of war and blockade.

He called on UN officials to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation and hold those responsible accountable, asserting that the international community’s silence encourages the continuation of these violations.