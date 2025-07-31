Leader of the Revolution: Arab Oil Fuels the Zionist Enemy’s Aircraft Killing Gaza’s Children, and Normalization with It Is Treason

In his televised address today, Mr. Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi exposed the extent of official Arab complicity with the Zionist entity, warning that the aggression on the Gaza Strip is now shamelessly supported regionally and Arabically, and that Arab oil is powering the Israeli enemy’s aircraft and tanks that kill Gaza’s children—while peoples are shackled by government decrees that forbid them from expressing solidarity or acting to support the Palestinian people.

The Leader affirmed that the Zionist crimes and the Palestinian tragedy are no longer hidden, with their painful scenes broadcast across global media, generating widespread criticism of the enemy from most countries east and west. Yet, he stressed, criticism alone is insufficient without concrete action, especially since the Israeli entity relies entirely on U.S. support and disregards all international voices.

He added that the Israeli enemy conducts a propaganda war to whitewash its ugly criminal face, but it fails to deceive the world. He criticized the Western societies that claim to lead humanity for suppressing the voices of free conscience—citing examples in Germany, the U.S., and several European countries.

The Leader condemned the general Arab and Islamic abandonment, noting that those who genuinely stand with the Palestinian people remain exceptions. He blamed official decisions to freeze any popular activity for the stagnation in Arab and Islamic streets, especially in countries that criminalize pro-Palestine marches as security offenses.

He emphasized that Arab regimes that opened their airspace and airports to the Israeli enemy—beginning with the Saudi regime—bear direct responsibility for supporting the criminal entity, not only through logistical cooperation but also via massive food shipments sent to the enemy while milk is denied to Gaza’s children.

He revealed that the U.S. has provided $22 billion in support to the Zionist aggression, funded by trillions originating from Arab resources, and noted that some regimes seek to compensate for shortages faced by the enemy due to the naval blockade—from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden—constituting blatant collusion in service of the criminal.

Regarding the stance toward the resistance, the Leader denounced the labeling of Palestinian mujahideen as terrorists by some regimes, calling that a direct collaboration with the enemy. He urged those regimes to immediately revoke such designations and support the mujahideen, who defend only their people, dignity, and sacred causes.

He also criticized the Palestinian Authority, saying it provides no real protection to its people and even cooperates with the enemy in abducting fighters, citing leaks from Western sources that confirm intelligence cooperation between the Zionist entity and several Arab regimes.

The Leader questioned the role of mosques, universities, elites, and media in mobilizing the Ummah, while denouncing the continuation of mutual tourism and economic/political normalization with the enemy by some regimes, who have yet to take a single decision to boycott it despite its ongoing massacres against the Palestinian people.

