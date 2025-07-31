Leader of the Revolution: The Zionist Enemy Is Deceiving the World with a “Ceasefire” While Killing the Starving with Death Traps and Humanitarian Pretense

The Leader of the Revolution, Mr. Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, exposed today the falsity of the Zionist entity’s claims about a “humanitarian truce” in the Gaza Strip, affirming that the enemy used this deceptive announcement to escalate its massacres against civilians. He said that in this past week alone, the enemy committed crimes resulting in more than 4,000 Palestinian martyrs, most of them women and children.

He emphasized that many of the victims who fell concurrent with the truce announcement were food seekers and the starving, searching for sustenance for their children and families, explaining that the enemy is carrying out systematic extermination through “death traps” engineered by weaponizing hunger and exploiting chaos as a tool.

The Leader described the enemy’s actions as a calculated deception of global public opinion, even as international voices rise in protest against the brutal starvation campaign. He considered the emaciated children turned into skeletal remains a shameful ethical scandal for humanity and for the West, which proclaims values and civilization while turning a blind eye to this genocide.

Regarding the airdrops of aid, the Leader called them yet another trick by the Israeli enemy, noting that the vast majority of these supplies have been dropped in what the enemy calls “red” zones—areas where Palestinians are immediately targeted and killed upon approaching. He added that while such airdrops may appear to work elsewhere, they are unjustifiable in Gaza, where aid could be delivered overland and distributed by UN teams, stressing that the Israeli enemy is the sole obstacle to delivering and properly organizing humanitarian assistance.

He further pointed out that the enemy deliberately spreads chaos across the Gaza Strip and prevents any organized distribution of aid, intending to spur internal fighting among the besieged over scraps, warning against being misled by the “humanitarian truce” or the air-dropped assistance—describing both as ineffectual facades used for media and political cover.

The Leader also condemned some Israelis for holding a barbecue party on Gaza’s border, calling it a repulsive expression of brutalization and taking pleasure in the suffering of a people being annihilated by hunger and bombardment—a blatant provocation to Arabs and Muslims.

He held the Zionist enemy responsible for destroying all means of life in Gaza, including agriculture, as part of a comprehensive project to erase the presence of the Palestinian people and empty the land through killing, starving, and demolition. He affirmed that the aggression did not stop at attacking people but extended to humanitarian aid itself—destroying and burning it in heinous crimes that demand a firm Islamic stance.