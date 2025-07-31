Leader of the Revolution: The Zionist Enemy Is an Existential Threat to the Ummah, and the U.S.-Western Partnership Increases Its Tyranny

Mr. Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Leader of the Revolution, delivered an important speech today in which he addressed the latest developments in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the related regional and international dynamics, affirming that what the Zionist enemy is carrying out in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, the Islamic Republic [of Iran], and Yemen demonstrates the depth of the American partnership in this aggression.

The American-Zionist Partnership Is the Root of the Crimes

The Leader explained that the escalating criminal behavior of the Zionist enemy stems from its heavy reliance on American and Western support, noting that this backing is not limited to policy but includes military hardware, open media and political cover, and is even regarded by American officials as an “honor.”

He pointed out that betting on European positions is delusional, since Western countries provide full support to the Zionist enemy—including Britain, France, and Germany—who sell Arabs the illusion of recognizing a Palestinian state while hastening to sign agreements with the usurping entity and supplying it with all means of repression.

The Zionist Entity… A Threat to All Humanity

The Leader emphasized that the Israeli entity carries an ingrained criminal tendency rooted in a misguided doctrine and corrupt upbringing, making it not only a danger to Palestine but to the entire world. This reality necessitates a comprehensive Islamic and popular mobilization to confront this threat.

He added that the continuation of aggression in southern Syria despite agreements calling for its withdrawal—and the occurrence of more than 800 violations recently—proves that the enemy does not honor commitments but proceeds with its destructive project under international cover.

Arab Abandonment and Official Collusion

The Leader criticized the shameful Arab complacency, asserting that some Arab regimes have criminalized every act of resistance, pursued the mujahideen, and blindly bet on American support, which has shown itself to be fully complicit in backing Zionist criminality.

He also noted that official systems in the region are conditioning peoples to submission and acceptance of humiliation, while official and popular stances in support of the oppressed Palestinian people are absent, even as sowers of discord dominate the scene whenever an American-engineered sectarian conflict arises.

Responsibility Before God and History

The Leader affirmed that what is happening in Palestine is the greatest faith-based and humanitarian test for the Ummah, warning that divine punishment could befall peoples and regimes due to their silence and complicity. He stressed that the Ummah is accountable not only for prayers and fasting but for neglecting major causes and the injustices against the weak.

He called for reviving the obligation of jihad in the way of God and enjoining good while forbidding evil, considering the crimes of the Zionist enemy among the greatest immoralities on earth.

Palestine: The True Field of Jihad

The Leader clarified that those who raise the slogan of jihad outside its true arena ignore that Palestine is the most honorable and sacred field of jihad, and that failing to act in its support undermines religious and moral credibility and places the Ummah in disgrace before God and free peoples.

Warning to the Ummah: Know Your Enemy

In his address, the Leader directed a call to the Islamic and Arab Ummah, saying: “O Arabs, O Muslims, know your enemy—the Jews with their Zionist orientation—and understand that their project in the Middle East is to destroy you, erase your identity, and make you a nation subjugated under the American-Israeli boot.”