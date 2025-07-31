Ongoing Genocide in Gaza: Over 60,000 Martyrs…

Children Dying of Hunger Under the World’s Eyes

In a continuous crime spanning nearly two years, the Zionist enemy persists in committing the most heinous forms of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, under the overt cover of American and Western support and amid international complicity that has reached the level of silent participation.

Today, Thursday, the death toll rose to 60,249 martyrs, in addition to 147,089 wounded, in an aggression described by rights and UN organizations as the worst in modern history, while massacres continue unabated and thousands of bodies lie beneath the rubble amid siege and denial of relief.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, in its daily statistical report, stated that in the past 24 hours alone hospitals received 111 martyrs and 820 wounded, noting that thousands of victims remain trapped under collapsed buildings and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment and depletion of resources.

Massacre at “Zikim”: Death Awaits the Starving

In a new horrific crime, the Zionist enemy carried out a bloody massacre last Wednesday evening against hundreds of hungry Palestinians who were waiting for food aid in the northern part of the Strip. The official government media office in Gaza announced today, Thursday, that the number of victims of the massacre near what is called the “Zikim axis” has risen to 58 martyrs and 579 injured, who were admitted to hospitals.

Health authorities reported that the victims were distributed among Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Kuwaiti Hospital, and the Christian Missionary (National) Hospital, confirming that the Zionist army fired on civilians with cold blood while they awaited assistance—an image that reflects the systematic brutality of using hunger as a weapon of genocide.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of “breadseekers”—those targeted by the enemy while searching for food—has risen to 1,330 martyrs and more than 8,818 wounded, a toll that confirms that the Israeli entity does not merely block aid but deliberately kills those who seek it.

UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Are Dying of Hunger While Aid Remains Stuck at Closed Crossings

In a new warning that underscores the depth of the catastrophe, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) affirmed today, Thursday, that children in Gaza are starving to death every hour, while tons of food and medicine remain stuck behind closed crossings, amid obstinacy by the Zionist side backed by American and European support.

The organization stated that the food crisis in the Strip has reached catastrophic levels, noting that “the aid exists, and we have the capacity to save thousands of lives, but what prevents us is the siege and the blockage of supplies.”

UNICEF revealed that over 900,000 children in the Gaza Strip suffer from hunger, including 70,000 children who have already entered the stage of malnutrition, warning that the situation worsens with every hour of delay, while the international community remains unable to take any effective action.

Other international organizations, including the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization, also confirmed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is nearing total collapse, with rising deaths among children and infants due to hunger and lack of medicine.

UNICEF called for urgent international action to open crossings and allow the entry of aid, stressing that every hour of delay means innocent lives being extinguished before the eyes of the world.

American-Zionist Aggression Funded by Arab Complicity

The Zionist enemy continues its open war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, with direct support from the U.S. administration and European complicity, where American-made bombs are dropped on civilians’ heads and humanitarian aid is blocked—one of the most brutal crimes of the era.

Meanwhile, Arab regimes remain entangled in silent betrayal by opening airspace and airports, supplying the enemy with oil and goods, and preventing their populations from expressing solidarity—while children are slaughtered by starvation and bombardment.