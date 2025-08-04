A Civilian Martyred by Saudi Fire in Sa’ada

A Yemeni civilian was martyred , Sunday, in a shelling by the Saudi enemy army on the Qataber district in Sa’ada governorate.

A security source confirmed that the Saudi enemy targeted the Al Thabet area in the border district of Qataber with machine guns, which led to the martyrdom of a civilian.

The source condemned the heinous crime of the Saudi enemy, which is added to a long series of crimes against citizens, stressing that these crimes do not become forgotten over time.

During the past month of July, the Saudi enemy army tortured seven people from the Al-Dhahir and Haydan districts in Sa’ada governorate, which led to the death of one of them, after they were arrested in the Jizan region.

Three other civilians were also martyred in the Qataber district, and a child was killed in the Baqim district. In addition, 10 other civilians and 7 African migrants were injured by Saudi enemy fire in the Al Thabet area of the border district of Qataber.