Al-Quds Brigades Release Footage Of Missile Strike On Israeli Command Center In Khan Younis

The military media of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, posted footage documenting its fighters firing a (107) missile at the command and control headquarters of the Israeli occupation army in northern Khan Younis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

In turn, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Movement in Palestine announced targeting the Israeli occupation forces in south of Khan Younis with mortar shells.