German Police Use Violence, Arrest Pro-Palestine Protesters

German police in Berlin used force to disperse a peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration, arresting a large number of participants.

According to Anadolu news agency, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Saturday on Kurfürstendamm street, near Breitscheidplatz, to protest what they called Israeli genocide and to draw attention to the hunger crisis in Gaza.

Demonstrators chanted anti-Israel slogans and banged on empty pots and pans, a gesture to highlight the food crisis caused by Israel’s blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Shortly after the protest began, police ordered the demonstrators to disperse, but many continued chanting, and some staged a sit-in on the ground.

Simultaneously, another solidarity demonstration for Palestine took place in Wittenbergplatz in Berlin, where protesters also used empty pots and pans to draw attention to the hunger crisis in Gaza.

Demonstrators held signs that read: “Stop the Genocide in Gaza,” “Send Food to Gaza Now,” and “Stop the Starvation in Gaza, Let the Bread In.” They also held signs with slogans like “Terrorist Israel,” “Child-Killer Israel,” and “Freedom for Gaza.”

Police arrested at least four demonstrators during this second protest.

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian medical sources announced that since May 27, the death toll among starving people waiting for aid has reached “1,422 martyrs, and more than 10,000 injured.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war in Gaza with American support, involving killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring all international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop.