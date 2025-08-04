WHO: Israeli Targeting Of Red Crescent Headquarters in Gaza ‘Horrific’

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as “horrific.”

In a post on the “X” platform, Ghebreyesus offered his condolences to the families of the workers who were killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He renewed his call to stop targeting health and humanitarian workers and demanded an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

Early Sunday morning, three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli shelling that targeted a school housing displaced people and a building belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis, as part of the ongoing war of annihilation on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a press release: “One of our employees was killed and three others were injured after the occupation forces targeted the society’s headquarters in Khan Younis, which led to a fire breaking out on the first floor of the building.”

The United Nations Office for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said on Sunday that the occupation army in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 49 members of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and 136 members of the Civil Defense since the start of the war 666 days ago.