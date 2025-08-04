Tunisians Continue Sit-in At US Embassy for 8th Day in Support of Gaza

Tunisian activists are continuing their sit-in outside the US Embassy in Tunis for the eighth consecutive day. They are protesting Washington’s support for what they describe as the Israeli genocide in Gaza and demanding an end to the war, starvation, and siege on the Strip.

The sit-in, dubbed “Besieging the American Embassy,” began last Saturday following a call from the “Joint Action Coordination for Palestine” and the “Tunisian Network to Counter Normalization.”

On Saturday evening, dozens of Tunisians held a protest across from the embassy, also organized by the two groups, to condemn US support for the aggression and support the ongoing sit-in.

Participants in the protest reiterated their demands to lift the siege on Gaza, open the crossings, and stop the starvation and genocide. They chanted slogans such as: “Lifting the siege and opening the crossings is a duty,” “Stopping the genocide is a duty,” and “Stopping starvation and killing is a duty.”

They also called on Tunisian authorities to “close the US embassy and expel its ambassador,” Bill Bzai.

During a speech at the sit-in on Saturday evening, Salah al-Masri, spokesperson for the “Tunisian Network to Counter Normalization,” said: “In this sit-in, we are responding to the call of the Palestinian resistance, which has united to confront the Zionist aggression and repeatedly calls on all Arabs, Muslims, and free people of the world.”

Al-Masri emphasized that “this call is clear: to besiege the embassies of the enemy and its main partner, the United States of America.”

He added: “We tell every Tunisian man and woman that your participation in the sit-in outside the American embassy has many goals: to support the Palestinian infant who is dying of hunger, thirst, and illness because all hospitals have been bombed, and for every martyr who fell while confronting American imperialism.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have committed a crime of starvation against Palestinians in Gaza. On March 2, measures were tightened by closing all crossings to humanitarian, relief, and medical aid, leading to widespread famine and catastrophic levels of hunger.