Iran criticizes UN Security Council’s failure to pass resolution calling for end to Gaza genocide

Iran accused the UN Security Council on Monday of complete failure in fulfilling its duties regarding the ongoing genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip and criticized the international community’s stance on the besieged enclave.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani held the United States directly responsible for obstructing any resolution calling for an end to the massacres and starvation in Gaza, according to Iran’s official news agency.

During a press conference, Kanaani described the crimes of the “Zionist enemy” in Gaza as a “moral disgrace in the 21st century,” stressing that civilians are being killed with weapons funded and supplied by Washington and several Western countries, primarily Germany, making them direct partners in the crime.

He noted that the people of Gaza are suffering from famine, starvation, and severe shortages of medicine and water under a suffocating blockade, which he described as “systematic slow-motion killing.”

“Anyone who participates in or supports this unlawful act—directly or indirectly—must be held accountable under international law,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that U.S. crimes are not limited to political and military support for the Israeli enemy but also include justifying its crimes and covering them up through media and diplomatic means.

He stressed that American statements denying genocide in Gaza “do not change the reality of the catastrophe,” adding that “on-the-ground facts, media reports, and testimonies—especially from American and European journalists—expose the falsity of these claims.”