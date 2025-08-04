Irish President urges UN Secretary-General to implement chapter VII against Israel

Irish President Michael Higgins called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday to take measures under Chapter VII against Israel over its crimes of genocide and starvation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In remarks to the local radio station RTÉ, Higgins stated, “I believe the UN Secretary-General should invoke the measures outlined in the UN Charter by implementing Chapter VII,” as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Chapter VII of the UN Charter pertains to the maintenance of international peace and security, allowing the Security Council to determine “the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression.”

The Irish president added, “I mean this practically—whether the Security Council agrees or not. Even if there is a veto, the Secretary-General has the right to seek the formation of an international defense.”

He pointed out that 6,000 aid trucks —enough supplies for three months—have been blocked by the Israeli military from entering Gaza, calling it “horrific.”

Higgins continued, “I cannot stand here and give a speech while witnessing this immense destruction of a people happening right now. Are we just going to watch children starve, women suffering from dehydration trying to feed their children? Something must happen—something must be done.”

Meanwhile, cases of malnutrition and famine continue to flood Gaza’s hospitals, with 900,000 children suffering from hunger, 70,000 of whom are severely malnourished.

Palestinians in Gaza are enduring an unprecedented wave of starvation since Israel closed the Strip’s crossings in early March, imposing strict restrictions on the entry of food aid, relief supplies, fuel, and medicine.

With U.S. and European support, the Israeli military has continued its genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing 60,933 Palestinian civilians —mostly children and women—and injuring 150,027 others, according to the latest figures. Thousands more remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, unreachable by rescue teams.