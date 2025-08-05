Oman’s Grand Mufti Delivers a Thundering Call: The Resistance’s Weapon Is an Obligation… No Compromise under Bombardment!

In an era when treacherous forces converge upon the honourable of the Ummah, the voice of truth rings out from Oman. His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, issued a fiery, faith-rooted appeal to Gaza’s valiant Resistance: never relinquish your weapon—the weapon of dignity and creed with which you defend land, honour, and sacred sites against the Zionist machine of killing and genocide.

Sheikh Al-Khalili declared in unmistakable terms:

“No one will benefit you if you forsake your weapons. Bear with the sweetness and bitterness of fate; the Qur’an’s commandments are with you, and truth never dies as long as men stand behind it.”

Confronting the suspicious Arab paralysis, the Mufti asked with righteous indignation:

“How can the unarmed besieged be asked to hand over their weapons while they are slaughtered morning and night?! Where is the Qur’anic conscience? Where is the nobility of Islam?!”

Al-Khalili’s message is far more than a passing statement—it is a clarion call against the voices of abandonment, a deliberate effort to ignite the flame of resistance in the hearts of the free. He chose to stand with those steadfast in their covenant, not with those who accept degradation under banners of weakness and surrender.

At a time when the Zionist enemy has enforced a brutal siege on Gaza for months—denying food, medicine, and fuel to two million people—this stance from Oman’s Grand Mufti serves as a wreath of honour around the Resistance. It provides it with moral and legal sanctification and cements an immutable principle: the weapon of the Resistance is not a bargaining chip, but a sacred duty in an age of betrayal.