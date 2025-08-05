Sana’a: Massive March Demands Action for Palestine

Yemen’s capital Sana’a witnessed a massive student march, Tuesday morning, organized by all schools in the capital in solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning the ongoing Zionist-American crimes of genocide, mass killings, and starvation policies against the people of Gaza.

Participants in the march called on all students in schools and universities across the Arab and Islamic world to break their silence and inaction in the face of Zionist atrocities in Gaza, vowing to continue student-led activities in support of Gaza.

Schools in Sana’a issued a final statement following the mass student rally, held under the slogan: “With Gaza and Palestine—Steadfastness and Victory Against Crime and Tyranny.”

The statement outlined six key points condemning the crimes of the Zionist occupation and the US, while calling for a unified Arab and Islamic stance.

It strongly denounced the continued Zionist-American “mass killings, genocide, and systematic weaponization of starvation and forced displacement” against Gaza’s people, describing Arab and international silence as “shameful” and emphasizing that these crimes are being committed in full view of the world.

The statement explicitly urged students, educational institutions, and people across the Arab and Islamic world—and globally—to abandon their “silence and betrayal” and stand against the U.S.-Israeli enemy committing massacres against Gaza’s women and children.

The statement praised the Yemeni Armed Forces’ decision to escalate to “Phase Four” of military operations against the Zionist entity, calling it a reflection of the fury in people’s hearts and urging its execution “without mercy” against any company linked to nations still dealing with “the criminals of this era.”

Reaffirming solidarity with Gaza, the statement declared: “You are not alone—God is with you, our people are with you, and the free people of this world stand with you until victory,” praying for swift triumph and relief for the Palestinian people and their resistance