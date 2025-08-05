Strikes On Three Israeli Targets

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had carried out three drone strikes targeting Haifa port and two Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon in the occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip… and in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist hordes and their desecration of its holy courtyards.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three qualitative military operations targeted three Israeli enemy targets using three drones.

Two of the operations targeted two Zionist enemy military targets in the areas of Yaffa and Ashkelon, while the third targeted the port of Haifa in occupied Palestine.

Yemen, with its loyal people, faithful leadership, and mujahid army, and with trust and reliance on Allah, will not abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward our Palestinian people, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and our brothers in Gaza, who are being subjected to killing and starvation by aggression and siege.

Silence on the genocidal war against our people in Gaza is a disgrace and a shame that will continue to haunt this nation throughout its history, and its consequences will be dire for all peoples and all countries, sooner or later.

Yemen will continue its support operations until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”