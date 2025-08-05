Senior Hamas Official: ‘Israel Turning Gaza into Nazi Concentration Camp’

A senior Hamas official has stated that the Israeli occupation has transformed Gaza into “a Nazi concentration camp,” adding that the regime is practicing genocide.

In a televised speech on Monday evening, Osama Hamdan said “Israel” is deliberately starving Palestinians and blocking the entry of 22,000 aid trucks into the territory.

“The occupation continues its war of genocide and starvation against Gaza with American support and international silence,” Hamdan said.

He criticized Washington for attempting to shift focus during a UN Security Council session on Gaza to the issue of Israeli prisoners.

Hamdan reported that nearly 1,500 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli attacks on aid seekers, describing this as part of a systematic policy of starvation against the Gaza population.

He noted that the number of starvation victims has reached 180, including 93 children, with 96% of families facing food insecurity.

“The Strip is suffering from a severe shortage of infant formula and health supplies to deal with hunger. 22,000 aid trucks are waiting at the crossings amidst the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip,” he stated.

Hamdan said the Israeli occupation is intentionally preventing aid delivery as part of its starvation strategy.

He characterized the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic, emphasizing the urgent need for essential health supplies to combat hunger and malnutrition.

Hamdan asserted that Israel’s actions amount to crimes against humanity, committed with full American support, reflecting a double standard in Washington’s policies.

He stated that Hamas treats Israeli captives “according to Islamic values and principles,” saying that they share the same suffering as the people of Gaza.

He described Israel’s treatment of Palestinian prisoners as involving torture, brutal revenge, and humiliation.

Hamdan emphasized that the silence of the international community and UN institutions regarding Israel’s war places moral and humanitarian responsibility on them.

He also expressed Hamas’s willingness to cooperate with the Red Cross to provide food and medicine to Israeli prisoners and urged the necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors into Gaza.