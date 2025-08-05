UN Rapporteur: Israel’s Starvation of Gaza is a War Crime

In a recent statement, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, asserted that Israel is intentionally starving the Gaza Strip and committing acts of genocide.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” quoted Fakhri as saying that Israel’s starvation of Gaza is a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Fakhri pointed out that Israel has created the most efficient starvation machine in Gaza, adding that “Israel has used food as a weapon since its establishment.”

He explained that information about hunger in Gaza has been available to everyone since the beginning of 2024.

Fakhri stressed that Israel is capable of alleviating the starvation in Gaza in response to pressure.

He noted that the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” has used aid to control and humiliate the population.