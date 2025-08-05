How Aircraft Carrier “USS Carl Vinson” departed… & How U.S. Navy has vanished from Red Sea

The National Interest magazine reported that the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson has returned to the United States, specifically to its base in Hawaii, concluding what it described as the longest mission since the war launched by the Israeli enemy on Gaza in 2023.

According to the American magazine’s report, despite the deployment of the nuclear-powered carrier to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations, it did not participate in any actual operations in the Red Sea.

The magazine expressed surprise at the U.S. Navy’s absence from the hottest operational zone in the region, noting that the U.S. has not maintained any aircraft carrier presence in the Red Sea since the departure of the USS Harry S. Truman in May—despite the ongoing Yemeni operations targeting vessels bound for ports in occupied Palestine or ships from companies that previously breached the Yemeni entry ban on those ports.

Yemen’s Armed Forces, the report noted, have effectively neutralized U.S. naval presence in the Red Sea as part of their support operations for Gaza.

Following a series of intensified operations using ballistic missiles, drones, and unmanned surface vessels, Yemen succeeded in pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to announce an agreement that ultimately led to the full withdrawal of U.S. aircraft carriers, destroyers, and naval assets from the region.