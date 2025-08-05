Al-Qassam Brigades shell enemy command & control site in eastern Gaza city

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Tuesday that they had shelled an Israeli military command and control site east of Gaza City.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Al-Qassam said its fighters targeted the site, located near Dar Al-Arqam School in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza, with several mortar shells.

This operation is part of a series of actions carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli forces advancing along multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip.