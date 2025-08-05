Norwegian Refugee Council: “Israel” violates International Law daily in Gaza

The Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland, said on Tuesday that “Israel” is committing daily violations of international law in the Gaza Strip, warning of the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Egeland anticipated that the Norwegian government may divest from Israeli companies involved in violations in Gaza and the West Bank.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Egeland stressed that the only solution to avert the famine threatening Gaza’s population is to fully open land crossings and allow large-scale aid deliveries.

He asserted that the continued Israeli control over humanitarian supplies is deepening the crisis and increasing civilian suffering, adding, “Israel cannot be allowed to control everything that enters for civilians in Gaza.”

Egeland also stated that “extremists within the Israeli government are linked to criminal settler organizations that seek to seize Palestinian lands.”

He warned that the ongoing blockade and attacks on Gaza are leading to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, urging the international community to take immediate action to enforce respect for international law and end civilian suffering.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing an unprecedented wave of hunger since the Israeli closure of border crossings in early March and the imposition of severe restrictions on the entry of food, relief supplies, fuel, and medicine.

With U.S. and European support, the Israeli occupation army has, since October 7, 2023, continued to commit acts of genocide in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 61,020 Palestinian civilians, the majority of them women and children, and injuring 150,671 others to date. Thousands more remain under rubble or in the streets, unreachable by rescue teams.