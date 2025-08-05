Palestinian Mujahideen Movement praises Yemeni missile strike on Lod Airport

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement praised and commended the new Yemeni missile strike that targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) deep inside the Zionist entity with a ballistic missile of the “Palestine” model, forcing millions of the usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the movement stated that this qualitative Yemeni strike adds another failure to the enemy’s defense systems and marks another achievement for the brave Yemeni forces, who continue their battle in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance.

The statement added, “Yemen continues to set the finest examples of sincerity and loyalty in supporting our oppressed people in Gaza, who have been abandoned by both near and far, and betrayed by conspirators. The Palestinian people will never forget the honorable and noble stance of Yemen.”

The movement further affirmed in its statement, “We applaud the steadfastness and determination of the heroic Yemeni people and their courageous leadership in continuing the battle to support the oppressed Palestinian people, who are facing the most horrific massacres of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and brutal policies of starvation and siege.”