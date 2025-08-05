Oxfam Warns: Israeli starvation, dehydration policies in Gaza worsen humanitarian crisis

Oxfam International cautioned Tuesday about the escalating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, highlighting that Israel’s deliberate starvation and water deprivation policies impact all residents—including medical staff—fueling disease outbreaks and deteriorating health and living conditions.

Oxfam’s media officer Ghada Al-Haddad told Al Jazeera that daily pleas from Gaza mothers seeking food for their starving children underscore the collapse of relief systems. Targeted destruction of water sources and infrastructure has caused widespread epidemics due to severe shortages of clean water and sanitation.

The Israeli destruction of Gaza’s agricultural lands has worsened food insecurity, leaving residents nearly fully dependent on scarce humanitarian aid. Most have lost their homes to Israeli bombings and now endure harsh conditions in fragile tents under extreme weather.

Oxfam urged the international community for urgent action to stop violations, establish permanent humanitarian corridors, and immediately deliver food, water, and medicine to Gaza, warning the crisis now poses an existential threat to its population.

Since Israel’s blockade began in March 2025, and intensified with the October 7, 2023 invasion, over 61,000 Palestinian civilians—mostly women and children—have been killed and 150,000 injured, with many victims still trapped under rubble beyond the reach of rescue teams.