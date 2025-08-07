Iran Executes Mossad Spy

Iranian judicial authorities announced today the execution of a man identified as an agent for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

According to the Iranian news agency Mehr, “Rozbeh Vadi, an agent for the terrorist Mossad intelligence agency who was spying for the Zionist enemy, was executed after his case was reviewed and a final verdict was issued by the Supreme Court through legal procedures.”

The report stated that the accused had been active in a “sensitive and important organization” in Iran and, due to his access, became a target for Israeli intelligence. He was also accused of providing Mossad with information about a martyred nuclear scientist who was killed in a recent Israeli attack.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, said the judiciary will deal with spies “firmly and according to law and justice.”

He added that taking action against spies is a “justified demand” and that the judiciary will cooperate with security institutions to take necessary measures.

He explained that intelligence agencies are responsible for identifying such individuals, and the judiciary will impose “necessary penalties based on justice and prevailing legal standards.”