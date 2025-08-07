One Killed, Two Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

A Syrian national was killed and two others were injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Seryan in the Marjayoun District of southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health on Thursday morning.

A Lebanese security source stated that the airstrike targeted a garage for vehicles and bulldozers located next to residential homes in Deir Seryan, as well as areas in the towns of Nahr Zawtar and Al-Qantara