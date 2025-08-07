Hamas Calls on the Ummah to Mobilize the Masses: A Week of Struggle Against the Zionist Genocide of Gaza

In a new step embodying the spirit of resistance and courage, the Hamas Movement has called on the Arab and Islamic Ummah—and the free people of the world—to intensify their mass demonstrations and large-scale protests against the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza, which has entered a phase of systematic genocide and starvation.

The movement urged that these actions be escalated over the coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, designating them as days of popular struggle against the enemy’s attempts to annihilate the Palestinian people.

In its official statement, Hamas praised the rising global mobilization in capitals and major cities worldwide, affirming that these events have demonstrated popular will against the enemy’s crimes, exposing the ugliness of Zionist terrorism targeting civilians—especially women and children—in Gaza.

The statement read:

“This popular mobilization is our strongest weapon in confronting starvation and genocide, and it is the path to halting the aggression and opening the crossings.”

It added:

“We need these activities to continue escalating day after day, in every square and every capital around the globe, to shine a spotlight on the ongoing tragedy in Gaza and to pressure the world to end its silence before this crime of the age being perpetrated against our Palestinian people.”

In an open call for participation, Hamas stressed the necessity of ramping up popular pressure through marches and demonstrations in front of Zionist, American, and pro-occupation embassies, and uniting efforts to compel the world to open the crossings and immediately deliver humanitarian aid to more than 2.4 million besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

The movement explained that intensifying the mobilization in the coming days is of paramount importance to support the Palestinian people’s rights to freedom and independence and to reject genocide and starvation, noting that international silence emboldens the enemy to continue its aggression and exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Mass Mobilization… The Beginning of the End of Gaza’s Siege

The coming week will not be ordinary days—it will be the Week of Liberation for the people of Gaza and the beginning of the end of the unjust blockade. This is the opportunity for the world to awaken from its slumber, raise its voice high against genocide, and push for the cessation of aggression and the lifting of the siege through popular pressure everywhere.

Global marches will serve as a sonic bomb against international silence—today, we confront the blockade with our voices, and we will not stop until the Zionist wall is broken.