HOCC Sanctions 64 Companies for Violating Naval Blockade on Israel

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) has announced sanctions against 64 companies for violating the naval blockade imposed on Israel.

In a statement, the HOCC explained that since the start of the naval blockade, it has been sending pre-sanction notices to ship-owning companies warning them of the consequences of entering Israeli ports. The 64 companies now facing sanctions are those whose vessels proceeded to enter Israeli ports despite receiving these warnings.

As a result of the sanctions, the entire fleets of these 64 companies are now banned from transiting the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea. The HOCC warned that these ships are “vulnerable to targeting” by Yemeni armed forces.

The center stated that it holds the sanctioned companies fully responsible for the consequences of the penalties, adding that the sanctions will continue to be imposed on any company that violates the naval blockade, regardless of its nationality.

The HOCC said the measures are intended to pressure Israel to end its aggression and lift the blockade on Gaza. The center also noted that some shipping companies have already begun cutting ties with sanctioned firms and removing Israel from their commercial activities.