Leader of the Revolution: The Zionist Enemy Is Committing the Worst Crimes of Our Age in Gaza with Direct American Participation and Shameful Arab and Western Collusion

Mr Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed in a televised address today, Thursday, that the atrocities being inflicted on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip constitute some of the most horrific crimes of the modern era. He placed direct responsibility for the massacres, famine, deliberate starvation and dehydration squarely on the Zionist enemy and the United States, while condemning the world’s shameful complicity and silence—above all, that of the Arab regimes.

A Deepening Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza… Aid Stockpiled at the Crossings

The Leader explained that Palestinians in Gaza have endured escalating suffering for more than five months under a suffocating siege that prevents the entry of humanitarian assistance. He noted that over 22,000 aid trucks are stranded at border crossings, all blocked by the Zionist enemy despite being destined for UN agencies and international organizations. He described this as an unparalleled crime in modern history, made possible by the silence of Arab and international actors, and highlighted the U.S. government’s active participation through its unconditional support for the Israeli assault.

Daily Massacres and American “Killing Traps”

Mr al-Houthi revealed that U.S. officers and soldiers are directly involved in the operations against Gaza, using American-supplied weaponry on the ground. He cited U.S. officers’ own description of certain ambushes as “death traps” designed specifically to kill Palestinians. He stressed that the proportion of casualties among those lured by food or seeking to feed their children is alarmingly high, underscoring that even those merely searching for sustenance are being targeted and killed.

Starvation and Dehydration… Gaza’s Children Dying Hour by Hour

The Leader warned that every passing hour sees more children—particularly infants—martyred due to deliberate starvation and dehydration, with no semblance of a dignified life remaining. All the while, Arab and Muslim regimes maintain a disgraceful silence. He pointed out that daily media reports lay bare the horror faced by Gaza’s residents: relentless bombing, widespread destruction, hunger and collective torture, amounting to the greatest massacre of our time.

America as Prime Accomplice in the Crime

He asserted that the true criminal behind these atrocities is the U.S. President, who shamelessly backs the Israeli killings while merely labelling the tragedy “regrettable” and “catastrophic,” thus granting the perpetrators political immunity. Mr al-Houthi concluded that America’s real face is revealed in its full political and military support for the Zionist entity, and in turning humanitarian aid into weapons against children and women.

A Call to Assume Moral Responsibility for Gaza

Finally, the Leader urged all peoples—especially Arabs and Muslims—to shoulder their religious, humanitarian and historical responsibilities. He warned that the world’s silence over this tragedy is a stain of shame that will haunt the negligent forever, and insisted that what is happening in Gaza is a test of human values and conscience, demanding that everyone break free from the cycle of apathy and betrayal.