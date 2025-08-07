The Leader Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: Arabs Beg the Enemy to Rescue Palestine and Embrace Its Absurd Thesis of Disarming the Resistance

In a scathing address today, Thursday, the Leader of the Revolution, Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, launched a fierce critique of official Arab positions regarding the genocidal onslaught and blatant aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, describing these stances as “shameful” and “the greatest scandal,” reflecting nothing but confusion, political foolishness, and total submission to the Zionist enemy and its American allies.

His remarks, devoted to the latest developments in the Israeli assault on Gaza and the accompanying regional and international dynamics, covered the following points:

The Collapse of the Arab Position… A Desperate Plea to Washington

The Leader affirmed that the Arab official sphere is experiencing an unprecedented political and moral collapse, noting that all actions taken by Arab regimes amount to nothing more than erratic moves devoid of any sound vision or effective strategy.

“Arab action does not go beyond appealing to Americans and Europeans, and resorting to pathetic begging to save the Palestinian people, instead of relying on self-sufficiency or genuinely supporting the resistance.”

He emphasized that this humiliating supplication reflects a failure to uphold the historical and religious responsibility toward Palestine and underscores the disconnect between the regimes and the peoples of the Ummah, who continue to reject normalization and subservience.

The “Disarm the Resistance” Thesis… A Foolish Proposal Serving the Enemy

The Leader ridiculed what he termed the “stupid genius” of some Arab regimes that propose disarming Palestinian factions and stripping Hezbollah and the resistance of their means of power, calling this notion “the most absurd proposal in light of the enemy’s brutality and arrogance.”

“This foolish thesis advocating the disarmament of peoples lacks any logic or justification, except that it is an explicit American–Israeli demand,” he asserted, stressing that such proposals serve only the Zionist agenda and pave the way for domination without effort.

Depriving the Oppressed of Their Arms… Utter Naïvety and Shame

He condemned as shameful and naive the call for an oppressed people, whose land is under occupation, to relinquish their arms, stating:

“Telling the Palestinians to be unarmed today is to trivialize their suffering and collude with the enemy; the entire world knows that military capability is among the foremost conditions for survival and dignity.”

He noted that the world, despite its double standards, understands that deterrence is achieved only through strength, and that disarming the resistance is part of a project to pave the way for full Zionist occupation.

The Root of the Matter… Lost Arms and Absent Support

In his historical reading of the Palestinian plight, the Leader identified a primary cause of the original occupation of Palestine as the lack of military readiness and the Palestinians’ absence of arms and genuine Arab support. He stressed:

“Had the Arabs adopted from the outset a project to build a real Palestinian military force, the enemy would not have been able to impose its occupation in this manner.”

He concluded by reaffirming that this is a struggle of will, arms, and dignity.