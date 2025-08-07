The Leader of the Revolution: The Resistance Inflicts Devastation on the Enemy in Gaza… and the Voices of the Peoples Rise Against the Supporters of Aggression

Mr Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip continue to carry out their heroic operations with unprecedented dedication and valor in the face of ongoing Israeli aggression. He explained that the Al-Qassam Brigades executed approximately twelve precision operations this week—some jointly with the Al-Quds Brigades and others independently by different factions—demonstrating a high level of coordination and escalating battlefield effectiveness.

He added that the Israeli enemy is expressing its disappointment at the outcomes of the confrontation, a clear indication of the profound impact that resistance operations are having on the theater of conflict.

Zionist Disappointment and Admissions of Imminent Defeat

The Leader cited remarks by former head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Amos Yadlin, who stated, “Israel is suffering attrition, is mired in Gaza, and is approaching a deep strategic defeat.” This admission reflects the withdrawal and confusion within the occupation entity as a result of Gaza’s steadfastness. He further noted that Israeli leaders’ talk of full occupation of Gaza does not signal the end of the battle or of Hamas, but rather heralds their entrance into a prolonged war of attrition.

Widespread Solidarity Demonstrations… Yemen at the Forefront

He praised the popular movement in solidarity with Gaza, highlighting that demonstrations took place in eight Arab and Islamic countries, with Yemen leading the way, alongside solidarity actions around the globe. He pointed to large-scale protests in the United States, Europe, and seventeen other nations despite repression, noting that Oslo witnessed major demonstrations under heavy rain—and similarly in Australia.

America Represses Supporters… Slovenia Sets a Noble Example

The Leader drew attention to the U.S. government’s ongoing harassment of university students who support Gaza, with some university administrations collaborating with American authorities to take punitive measures against these students. In contrast, he lauded the Slovenian government for becoming the first European state to ban the import, export, and transfer of arms to the Zionist entity—an initiative he called a positive precedent that other European countries should emulate.

He stressed that European governments must demonstrate the sincerity of their sympathy for the Palestinian people through concrete actions like those undertaken by Slovenia.