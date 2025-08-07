Leader of the Revolution: Our Operations Are Escalating Against the Enemy… and Our People’s Mobilization Embodies a Faith-Driven Stance and Sincere Support for Palestine

Since its blessed dawn, the 21 September Revolution has been more than an uprising; it has been the revival of an oppressed nation’s spirit and a reaffirmation of the faith-based message: liberation from hegemony, solidarity with the oppressed, and standing firm against the arrogant.

An Honorable Role in the Umma’s Great Battle

The Leader of the Revolution, Mr Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the Yemeni people continue to perform their honorable role in the Umma’s great battle against the Zionist enemy through escalating military operations and a broad popular mobilization reflecting steadfastness, awareness, and unwavering commitment to the Umma’s causes—foremost among them Palestine.

Fourteen Qualitative Operations in One Week: Yemen Powerfully Present in the “Battle of Conquest”

He explained that the mujahideen of the Land of Faith carried out fourteen qualitative support operations this week, employing both ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles to strike Lydda Airport and enemy positions in Jaffa, Haifa, and Ashkelon, in addition to naval operations in the far north of the Red Sea. He noted that the maritime blockade imposed on Israeli shipping remains successful, effective, and impactful, confirming that the port of Eilat is now completely closed as a result of these precision operations.

Steadfast Popular Mobilization Despite Harsh Weather

The Leader praised the popular momentum witnessed across Yemen in support of Gaza, highlighting that the major marches in Sana’a and several other governorates were held despite heavy rainfall—an act deemed a devotion to Allah and a manifestation of genuine faithful steadfastness. He also pointed to the large crowds in Hodeidah, Hajjah, Al-Jawf, and Marib, who braved intense heat, describing their turnout as evidence of unyielding determination and a resolve grounded in humanitarian values and moral solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people in Gaza.

Cultural and Student Activities: A Respectable Presence and a Bright Stance

He lauded the expanded gathering of scholars and preachers in Al-Raimah Governorate as a model for all Islamic scholarly bodies. He also commended the initiatives of universities, the Academy of the Qur’an, and student marches, calling them a true beacon of light in Yemen’s stance toward the Palestinian cause.

A Call to the Peoples… and Exposure of the Regimes

The Leader issued an explicit call to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic world to mobilize, asserting that a popular reaction on the scale witnessed in Yemen would have disrupted the calculations of America, the Israeli entity, and the European regimes. He warned that continued negligence and silence would only enable those regimes to freeze the energies of two billion Muslims, reducing the Umma to “a shame and scandal before Allah and history.”

A Faith-Based Responsibility and Devotion to Allah

He emphasized that sustaining this great momentum and steadfastness is both a faith-driven responsibility and an act of devotion to Allah, one that cultivates awareness and insight and forges a stronger reality for the Umma—while the wrong path leads only to decline and weakness. He concluded by stressing that the Yemeni people continue to perform their honorable role in the true stance: a profound humanitarian, moral, and jihadi position that embodies faith and expresses a genuine connection to the Umma’s causes, foremost among them Palestine.