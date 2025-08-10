Algeria to UNSC: Time to punish “Israel”, land thieves, enemies of 

Algerian Ambassador Ammar Benjama told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday that the Council has remained silent for 22 months in the face of Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

He condemned Israel’s decision to forcibly displace residents of Gaza City and the north, impose full military control over the Strip, and commit what he described as war crimes.

Benjama urged the Council to invoke Chapter VII of the UN Charter, hold perpetrators accountable, and impose sanctions, saying, “The time has come to punish land thieves and enemies of humanity.”

The ambassador accused “Israel” of ignoring international law and the UN, and of killing Palestinians “by all means—through weapons, starvation, and humiliation,” warning that the plan aims to eradicate Palestinian presence entirely.