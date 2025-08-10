Hamas leader says Netanyahu’s statement about expanding aggression on Gaza series of lies

Taher al-Nunu, a leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), on Sunday, considered the statement made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, in his recent speech regarding his intention to expand the aggression on Gaza, a “series of lies.”

Nunu told the English-language Gaza Herald website: “Netanyahu cannot face the truth and is working to conceal it and mislead public opinion.”

He added that Netanyahu’s prevention of journalists from entering the Gaza Strip is the greatest evidence of his lies and his attempt to obscure the truth.

Nunu called on the international community to pressure Netanyahu to allow journalists into Gaza to witness the full truth about the crime of genocide and the war of starvation.