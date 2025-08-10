Hamas: Netanyahu’s criminal remarks desperate attempt to exonerate Zionist entity

Hamas affirmed on Sunday evening that “the criminal Netanyahu’s remarks are nothing but a desperate attempt to absolve the Zionist entity and its criminal army of the genocide and starvation crimes that have claimed the lives of more than 18,000 children.”

It pointed out that such brutality has been documented by dozens of international and UN reports, describing his statements as “a continuation of his misleading narrative to justify war crimes and an attempt to distort the facts.”

In a statement, Hamas said: “The war criminal Netanyahu’s use of the term ‘liberation’ is an attempt to invert the reality of occupation, as defined by international law and relevant UN resolutions—an exposed tactic that will not cover up the crime of genocide, killing, and systematic destruction that has been ongoing for more than 22 months.”

It added that his claim of “no desire to occupy Gaza” is mere deception, concealing his plans for forced displacement, destruction of life’s essentials, and the installation of a subordinate authority.

Hamas stressed that “the war criminal Netanyahu continues to exploit the prisoners’ file as a pretext to prolong the aggression and mislead public opinion, ignoring the fact that his army has caused the death of dozens of them and reneged on the ceasefire agreement signed in January of this year.”

It noted his withdrawal “from the latest round of negotiations, when we were one step away from reaching an agreement and a prisoner exchange,” affirming that “the only way to preserve their lives is to stop the aggression and reach an agreement, not to continue bombing and imposing the siege.”

Hamas also said: “His attempt to use statistics to mislead will not deceive public opinion or the relevant international organizations. His claims of having brought two million tons of aid into Gaza do not absolve him of responsibility for the starvation crime that has led to the death of 217 people, including 100 children, due to hunger and malnutrition.”

It added that only about 10% of the Strip’s humanitarian needs have been met, and that the latest UN (IPC) data refutes Netanyahu’s claims, confirming the spread of acute hunger and the death of children from starvation—while the occupation deliberately closes crossings and drops aid in dangerous areas or at sea, causing dozens of deaths.

The movement continued: “Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining the aid distribution mechanism through the inhumane ‘Gaza Foundation,’ which has killed about 1,800 Palestinians, confirms his plans to engineer famine in Gaza and use it as a tool of genocide and displacement. His denial of killing aid seekers is belied by documentation from international organizations and global media of systematic gunfire at civilians gathered to collect food in what are now known as the ‘death traps.’”

Hamas added: “His claim that his criminal army does not prevent international journalists from covering events is contradicted by on-the-ground realities and reports from media institutions and the international press, which have repeatedly demanded access to Gaza to document the atrocities and massacres committed by his army.”

It continued: “His misleading statement is also at odds with his army’s bloody record of targeting and killing more than 260 Palestinian journalists—making this war the deadliest in the world for journalists. We reiterate our challenge to Netanyahu to allow free entry for international journalists and media organizations, which would expose the scale of his crimes.”

The statement concluded by stressing: “The United Nations, all states, and relevant institutions are facing a moral and legal test, requiring immediate action to end this aggression and genocide, lift the siege, ensure safe and full delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, hold Israeli enemy leaders accountable for their horrific crimes against children and unarmed civilians, reject the occupation’s misleading narrative and Netanyahu’s exposed lies, open all crossings, end the war, and ensure the protection of civilians.”