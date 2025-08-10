Oman Condemns Israeli Decision To Re-occupy Gaza

Sultanate of Oman has expressed its strong condemnation and categorical rejection of the Israeli government’s decision to militarily re-occupy the Gaza Strip. The move is considered a continued violation of international law and a disregard for international legitimacy, infringing upon the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people without deterrence or punishment.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Oman appealed to all countries, particularly the member states of the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities. The Sultanate called on them to take immediate and decisive action to end the injustice against the Palestinian people, enabling them to regain their legitimate rights, and to end the Israeli occupation of their lands in accordance with the pre-1967 borders.

The statement follows the Israeli “mini-cabinet” (the Security Cabinet) approving a plan on Friday to occupy Gaza City and expand its aggression throughout the Strip.