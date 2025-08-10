The website Responsible Statecraft revealed that since October 2023, the U.S. Navy has launched hundreds of SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 air defense missiles in an attempt to intercept attacks by Sanaa in support of Gaza—alongside strikes from Iran—yet has failed to stop the operations.

According to the testimony of Admiral James Kilby, these missiles have been used at an “alarming” rate to defend Israel and shipping in the Red Sea. By the end of June 2025, the total launches amounted to approximately 268 SM-2 missiles, 159 SM-3 missiles, and 280 SM-6 missiles.

Despite these efforts, Yemeni military operations have continued for over 22 months without Washington succeeding in deterring them.