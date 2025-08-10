Velayati: Yemeni Strikes Forced U.S. Aircraft Carrier to Withdraw

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, stated that Yemen is a jewel within the Axis of Resistance, possessing strategic control over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait—an advantage that has enabled it to confront the schemes of the United States and Britain.

He explained that Yemenis are targeting the supporters of Israel in the Red Sea using drones and missiles, noting that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman was subjected to dozens of Yemeni strikes and was forced to withdraw on the orders of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Velayati affirmed that these operations have disrupted both Israeli and American plans, predicting that the resistance in Syria will see a resurgence that will thwart future occupation schemes.