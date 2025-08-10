International Silence Continues to Kill Gaza: 61,430 Martyred as the Tragedy Deepens

In its latest report today, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the brutal Zionist aggression on the Strip has claimed the lives of 61,430 martyrs, including large numbers of children and women, while the number of wounded has reached 153,213 since the start of the assault on October 7, 2023.

The catastrophic situation worsens by the day, with many bodies still trapped beneath the rubble. Access to them is hindered by the destruction of infrastructure and roads, leaving rescue teams unable to reach heavily affected neighborhoods.

Despite the scale of the tragedy, the Israeli assault continues relentlessly. In the past 24 hours alone, 61 new martyrs and 363 new injuries were added to the toll. More than 12,894 wounded remain in critical condition, requiring urgent medical intervention.

Amid this ongoing massacre, reports also reveal a rise in deaths caused by famine and malnutrition, with 217 fatalities—including 100 children—recorded due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Today, Gaza is in urgent need of every form of support, and of international pressure to end this slaughter. The question remains: will the world remain a silent witness, or will it act to save lives and stop these massacres?