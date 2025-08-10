Seven Years Since the Dhahyan Massacre… The Blood of the Children Will Not Be in Vain

On August 9, 2018, the city of Dhahyan in Yemen’s Saada Governorate witnessed one of the most horrific crimes in the history of the U.S.-Saudi aggression against Yemen—a deliberate attack that targeted childhood in all its innocence. It was not a random incident, but a calculated massacre in which dozens of children were killed in cold blood—a scene that will remain etched in the memory of Yemenis forever.

Seven years have passed since that black day, yet the wound remains open, and the innocent cries still echo in our ears: “We will not forgive… We will not forget.” The blood of those children became a pledge—that justice will never expire, and that accountability will come, no matter how long it takes.

A People That Will Not Forget… A Crime That Will Not Die

The Dhahyan bus massacre was not just an attack on a vehicle carrying children; it was an attempt to assassinate the future and a hostile message aimed at erasing the face of an entire generation.

What the aggressors sought as submission instead ignited in the hearts of Yemenis the flame of resistance and determination to confront the invaders. That crime awakened the nation to the reality that the aggression respects neither the sanctity of blood nor the sanctity of childhood—and that there is no path forward except steadfastness until victory.

The Blood of Childhood… Fuel for Resolve

On that morning, U.S. and Saudi warplanes stalked our children as they returned from summer centers where they were learning the Holy Qur’an—children carrying pure hearts and innocent dreams.

But the killers chose to silence those pure laughs with bombs, writing a dark page in their record of crimes. Little did they know that every drop of blood spilled that day would become fuel to strengthen our people’s resolve and demand justice.

Dhahyan Massacre… A Testament to the Brutality of the Aggression

Since the start of the aggression, hundreds of crimes have been committed against civilians, but Dhahyan remains a turning point in Yemen’s memory and an everlasting mark of shame on the forehead of the aggressors.

They sought to kill hope, yet they only reinforced our certainty that we have a just cause—and that resistance is the only path to reclaim our rights.

From Dhahyan to Every Corner of Yemen: We Will Remain Defiant

The martyrs of Dhahyan are not mere statistics in the records of war; they are icons of resilience and symbols of a people whose spirit cannot be broken.

From Saada to Sanaa, Yemenis raise their voices: “Justice is coming… Victory is God’s promise.”

We will not submit to attempts to erase the truth, nor will we stop demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice—locally and internationally—for a crime of genocide committed before the eyes of the world.

Justice Does Not Expire

The blood of the martyrs—foremost among them the children of Dhahyan—is a trust upon our shoulders until fair retribution is achieved. Justice is not a favor we seek, but a right we will seize, no matter the sacrifices.

They thought bombs could erase our memory, but they forgot that the memory of nations does not die—and that when a Yemeni bleeds, a thousand new resistors are born from his wound.

Seven years after the massacre, our pledge remains: We will not forget, we will not forgive, and justice will inevitably come. Just as the children of Dhahyan became a symbol of sacrifice, they will also be a symbol of the victory that awaits this steadfast nation.