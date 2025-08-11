Amid the nation’s battle against the American–Zionist project, and as Yemen writes epics of steadfastness in the face of aggression, the enemy failed to break Yemen’s support for Gaza. It turned instead to its dirty internal tools to sow discord and shake the national front.

Through the remnants of the so-called “Afashis” (a pejorative term for the Saleh loyalist network that sold off sovereignty and plundered national wealth for decades), the enemy seeks to execute its malicious schemes—turning them into cheap instruments in the hands of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to serve the Zionist project.

Today, as in the past, they try to stab the people in the back at their most critical moment—to ease pressure on the enemy on the front lines—heedless of the pure blood being shed on the road to freedom.

The Afashi disgrace… three decades of destruction and dependency on the outside

From the very first moment the traitor Saleh seized power, he pursued a systematic project to undermine national institutions and weaken sovereign decision-making until Yemen became entirely beholden to foreign capitals, with sovereign decisions reduced to a bargaining chip in Washington and Riyadh.

Thirty-three years of rule were enough to carve Yemen into spheres of influence and to turn its oil and gas wealth into shadowy deals brokered behind closed doors—while the people suffered poverty and deprivation.

The devastation was not merely political; it spread through every limb of the state—from the economy to education and health—while corruption metastasized like cancer in the nation’s body. Looted funds were smuggled to foreign banks, leaving future generations to face a bleak horizon, deprived of the barest rights to development.

Collusion with the Zionist entity… a betrayal that crosses borders

Worse still, Saleh’s rule did not stop at mortgaging Yemen to outside powers; it wove covert ties with the Zionist entity dating back to the 1970s—granting wide latitude to Mossad and opening the doors for the transfer of Yemeni Jews to occupied Palestine—an act that stabbed the Palestinian cause in the heart.

That cooperation peaked in the 1990s and later extended to Israeli intelligence and military support for the former regime, used in the unjust Saada wars against the free people there. It reveals that the Afashis’ treachery was part of a broader design aimed at greasing the skids for normalization and advancing the Zionist agenda in the region.

From the legacy of treachery to tools of aggression

The conspiracy did not end with the fall of the traitor Saleh. The “Afashis” carried on in the same vein, donning the roles of the aggressors’ instruments and executing UAE- and Saudi-backed American plans to tear at the national fabric and mire the home front in infighting—an attempt to weaken Yemen and divert it from its existential causes.

Today they are still on the same track—stoking crises and targeting unity of ranks—in perfect harmony with the interests of the Zionist enemy, which seeks to turn Yemen into a chronic arena of chaos serving its regional project.

Systematic plunder in the name of the state… free giveaways to the Afashis

The Afashis’ betrayal did not stop at selling political decisions and national sovereignty; it extended to brazen looting of public land and property. In 1991, after Yemeni unification, the General Authority for Land—under top-level presidential directives—issued a “freehold grant” contract (yes, ownership, not lease) to the General People’s Congress, covering public lands and buildings totaling 4,354 libnah in the Al-Hasbah area in the heart of the capital.

A vast tract that belonged to the people was, overnight, converted into private holdings for party leaders. Some cashed in through hefty rents; others sold their shares and split the proceeds—as if the state were a private company run by the traitor Saleh and his partners to pile up fortune on the people’s backs.

Yemen today… from beneath the rubble to the dawn of liberation

Despite the heavy legacy of betrayal, the Yemeni people are writing a new chapter of their history, thanks to their revolutionary awareness and legendary resilience since the launch of the September 21 Revolution, which ended years of foreign tutelage and restored decision-making to the people’s hands.

This revolution opened the door to building an independent, strong state capable of defending its sovereignty, confronting aggression and its internal tools, and continuing to support the causes of the Ummah—first and foremost, Palestine.

And today, as Yemenis stand against the American–Zionist project and its minions, they know that complete victory will not be achieved without purging the homeland of every instrument of treason, fortifying the home front, and advancing the pro