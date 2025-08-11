The Toll of the Zionist Assault on Gaza Surpasses 61,499 Martyrs… Terrifying Numbers and Shattered Lives

Amid ever-worsening tragic conditions, it was announced today, Monday, that the number of victims of the ongoing brutal Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip has risen again.

The latest tally indicates that 69 people were martyred over the past 24 hours, including one person recovered from beneath the rubble, in addition to 362 new injuries. Rescue teams remain unable to reach many of the victims due to the total siege and the dangers that severely limit their ability to operate.

This brings the total number of martyrs since October 7, 2023 to 61,499, while the number of injured has surpassed 153,000—figures that lay bare the savagery of the assault and the continued, indiscriminate targeting of civilians, making no distinction between young or old, woman or man.

In another chapter of Gaza’s tragedy, the Ministry of Health documented 29 additional martyrs and 127 injuries among people attempting to obtain the dwindling aid. The death toll among those seeking “a bite of bread” has exceeded 1,800, with more than 13,000 injuries—exposing the ugliness of an assault that not only kills but also denies people the most basic right to life.

It was also announced that five more victims have died from famine and malnutrition, including a young child—raising the number of hunger-related deaths to 222 people, among them 101 children, amid a catastrophic deterioration in humanitarian conditions.

Since the start of the assault on October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip has endured unrelenting bombardment, killing, and starvation in flagrant violation of all humanitarian and international laws. More than 209,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and a suffocating siege continues to crush any hope of improvement.