Hezbollah: Attack on Gaza Journalists Systematic to Prevent Media from Exposing Israeli crimes

Hezbollah denounced on Monday the Israeli attack which killed six journalists in Gaza, stressing that the attack is a war crime that reveals brutality of the Zionist entity.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office condemned the “heinous Israeli crime” which led to the martyrdom of six journalists, after a deliberate bombing that targeted their tent in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Hezbollah considered the killing of the journalists in Gaza “a full-fledged war crime that reveals the Zionist entity’s brutality, criminality, and lack of morality.”

“This systematic assassination of journalists, after the Israeli enemy decision to occupy entire Gaza Strip, comes with the aim of distancing the media from its role in exposing the crimes, massacres, genocide, and starvation committed, as well as that which will be committed, by the Zionist entity, ahead of a planned forced displacement of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” the Lebanese resistance group stated.

The Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office extended “deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, to Al Jazeera Channel, and to all free media professionals and journalists in Palestine, the Arab world, and the Islamic world.”

It saluted the journalists “who continue to believe in the significant role of the media, which defends the oppressed against the world’s tyrants, and insists on facing the dangers and challenges to document the crimes of this brutal entity.”

Hezbollah also called on all media institutions, and humanitarian international organizations “to condemn the ongoing Zionist crimes against journalists and to take the necessary measures to prosecute it before the competent international courts.” Source: Al-Manar English Website